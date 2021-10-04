Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Reduced by Analyst

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Landec in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital increased their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

LNDC opened at $9.19 on Monday. Landec has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.