Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Piper Sandler

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $876.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.