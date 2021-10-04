QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.43. 163,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.