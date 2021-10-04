Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Qumu worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Qumu news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

