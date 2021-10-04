Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.58

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 5869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

QUOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $183,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Quotient Technology by 80,821.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.