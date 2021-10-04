Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $63.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 311,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,104. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

