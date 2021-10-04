Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $917,004.42 and approximately $5,577.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

