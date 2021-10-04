Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

