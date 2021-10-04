Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.51

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

