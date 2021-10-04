REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.42

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 8231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on REE. Cowen began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.