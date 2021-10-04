reflect.finance Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $840,289.57 and $2,950.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,445,943 coins. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

