Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.18% of Regency Centers worth $128,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of REG stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

