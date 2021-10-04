Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

REPL opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

