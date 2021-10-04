Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 158.7% in September

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,561,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.68 on Monday. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of -268.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

