Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.66

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $555.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 316,959 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

