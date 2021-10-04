Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.66

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 106.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 316,959 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $10,182,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth about $9,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.