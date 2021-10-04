Revain (REV) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Revain has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $2.72 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

