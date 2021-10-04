Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 28,985 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 853.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $10.83 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

