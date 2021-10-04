Rhumbline Advisers Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Transcat worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $488.24 million, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

