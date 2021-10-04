Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,559 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.11. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

