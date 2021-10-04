Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 497.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.63 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

