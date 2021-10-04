Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,943 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KVH Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KVHI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

