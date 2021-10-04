Rhumbline Advisers Sells 886 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3,400.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $31.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

