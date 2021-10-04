RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $22.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7599 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.