RioDeFi Hits Market Cap of $14.34 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $8.59 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.46 or 0.08517937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00283572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00113624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

