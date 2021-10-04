River & Mercantile LLC Increases Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

