River & Mercantile LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

River & Mercantile LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,335,000 after buying an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 637,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

