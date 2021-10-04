Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Riverview Bancorp worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.