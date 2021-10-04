RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Lessened by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in RLI were worth $40,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RLI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $101.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

