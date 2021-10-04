RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Get RLI alerts:

NYSE:RLI opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. RLI has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in RLI by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.