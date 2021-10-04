Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:RKTA opened at $9.77 on Monday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

