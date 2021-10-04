Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.