ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 23% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $1.66 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00358304 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

