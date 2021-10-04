Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 143,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,484. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.