Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTOXF. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

RTOXF remained flat at $$4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

