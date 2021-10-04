Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

