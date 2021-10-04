Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

