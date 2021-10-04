RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 4.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 8,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 955,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

