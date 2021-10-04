RR Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 387,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

