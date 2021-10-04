RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.90. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBL. Wedbush started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

