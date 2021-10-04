RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

