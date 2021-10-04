Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

