Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

