SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $11,179.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.61 or 1.00108929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00076700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00360413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00651965 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00249200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052706 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

