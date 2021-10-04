Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.37. 105,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,447. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.49. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

