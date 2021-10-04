Saltoro Capital LP Has $229,000 Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Saltoro Capital LP cut its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 51,962 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 532,904 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.