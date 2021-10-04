Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.87 on Monday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

