Saltoro Capital LP Sells 38,094 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Saltoro Capital LP lessened its position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,094 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.43% of BioSig Technologies worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 86.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,947.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 18,036 shares of company stock worth $54,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

