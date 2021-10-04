Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 81 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $446.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.38 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

