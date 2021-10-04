Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 283,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

